iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Trading Down 1.3%

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.86. 48,876 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 35,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $133.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.