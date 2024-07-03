iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.93. 407,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,843. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $121.03. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

