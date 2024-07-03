iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.75 and last traded at C$16.75. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.65.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.43.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

