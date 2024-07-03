iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.86

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.86 and last traded at $56.82, with a volume of 96825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.