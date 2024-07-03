iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 13.9% in June

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the May 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,559 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 127,571 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,177,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,847,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $67.99. 80,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,933. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

