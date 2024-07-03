iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Refined Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.61. 34,194,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,703,191. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.37. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

