IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Purchased by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the period. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima makes up approximately 1.0% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IRS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,357. The company has a market capitalization of $624.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.39. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 29.02%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.80%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Profile

(Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.