Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,220,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 22,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after buying an additional 2,244,000 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,154,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,462,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,500 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 289,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,860. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $961.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

