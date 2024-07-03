Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after buying an additional 2,286,711 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after buying an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,754 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.15. 647,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $92.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $547,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,326.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $547,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,326.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

