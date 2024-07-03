Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Short Interest Update

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,630,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 49,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 24.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 2,503,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 344,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 615,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 897,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

