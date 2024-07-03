Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.66. 3,677,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,049,783. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.