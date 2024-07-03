Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 655.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,024 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 6.7% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $30,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,414,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RSP stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.66. 3,677,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,049,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.