Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $486.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $456.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.32. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

