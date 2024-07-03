Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 104.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.4% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

QQQ stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $489.18. 8,356,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,567,938. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $489.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

