Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $487.37

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $487.37 and last traded at $487.07, with a volume of 2276985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $486.98.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.32.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.