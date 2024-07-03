Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $487.37

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $487.37 and last traded at $487.07, with a volume of 2276985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $486.98.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.32.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
