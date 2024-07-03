Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 49,614 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $461,000.

SOXQ traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $43.68. 276,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,056. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

