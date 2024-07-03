Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 151,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 118,756 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $27.83.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $656.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,555,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 176,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 66,075 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 112,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 62,396 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

