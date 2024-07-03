Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 151,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 118,756 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $27.83.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $656.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
