Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $679.41 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $683.91.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,491,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $656.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit has a 12-month low of $444.19 and a 12-month high of $676.62.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
