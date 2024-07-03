InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 9,423 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. 8,355,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,599,240. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

