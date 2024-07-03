InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 1,350 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.93. 1,162,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.85.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.42.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

