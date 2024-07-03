InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.16. The stock had a trading volume of 897,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,909. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

