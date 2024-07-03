InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,923 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 32,039,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,408,707. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 219.35, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

