InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 125 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $4,581,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $4,581,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,707,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,936,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 509,952 shares of company stock worth $139,786,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,130,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962,483. The company has a market capitalization of $248.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.