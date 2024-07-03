InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 109.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FBND stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 895,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

