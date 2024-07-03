Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITCI

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.8 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.