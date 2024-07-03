Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.51

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Intouch Insight Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$13.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.02 million for the quarter. Intouch Insight had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers data collection services to private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development and delivery of data collection programs comprising mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

