Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Update

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 93,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $1,496,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 19.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 64,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 301.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 361,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 271,640 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Intel by 21.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in Intel by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 12,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,441,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,381,316. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. Intel has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.