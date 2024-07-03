Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,424,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,584,000 after buying an additional 167,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $393.46 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.50 and a 200 day moving average of $385.80.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.