Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,745,482.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,858.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,322 shares of company stock worth $62,720,612. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.2 %

Airbnb stock opened at $154.58 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.11. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

