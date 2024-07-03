Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

