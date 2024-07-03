Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $9.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.2% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $379.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $380.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.