Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $269.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $404.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

