Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

