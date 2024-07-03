Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 78 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 364.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,874,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,598.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,621.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,607.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

