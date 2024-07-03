Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,031 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGE. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,149,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,096,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

AVGE opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $70.76.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

