Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Down 6.5% in June

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Get Integer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Integer

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Integer

In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Integer by 3,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,697,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Integer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE ITGR traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $114.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,413. Integer has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integer will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.