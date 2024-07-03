inSure DeFi 24 Hour Volume Hits $331,199.34 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $137.72 million and $331,199.34 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00511058 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $425,780.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

