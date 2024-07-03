Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells 5,714 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26.

Shares of SFM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.64. 765,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

