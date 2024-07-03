Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells 6,160 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 6,160 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $269,007.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ScanSource Trading Up 0.7 %

ScanSource stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.5% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 10.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

