Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells 6,160 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 6,160 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $269,007.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ScanSource stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $50.95.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
