Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CFO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Bradley Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57.

On Thursday, June 27th, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00.

JNPR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,942. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,509 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 859.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after acquiring an additional 749,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 969,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 662,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

