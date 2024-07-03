Insider Selling: IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) EVP Nadine Shea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $18,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:IDT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. 30,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,341. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.82. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $299.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IDT by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in IDT by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IDT by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in IDT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

