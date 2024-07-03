Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $29,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $120,083.42.

On Monday, June 3rd, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $27,018.00.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.76. 1,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,318. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 247,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,892,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after buying an additional 61,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

