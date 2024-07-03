Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells 644 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $13,459.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $161,020.00.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 207,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,333. The stock has a market cap of $745.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

