Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells 5,956 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $47,350.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 276 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $3,521.76.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. 750,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,857. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $381.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CDLX. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDLX

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.