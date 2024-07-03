Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,597,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,853,488. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $329,072,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 119,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

