Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sells 3,273 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Sophia Randolph sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $19,048.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

ALXO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 451,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

