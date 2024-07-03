InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 208,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,734% from the average session volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

