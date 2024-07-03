Infosys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,580 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 82% compared to the typical volume of 2,521 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys Trading Up 2.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

