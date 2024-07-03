Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Infinera by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 1,432,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,025 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.64. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

