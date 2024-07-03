Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of IDCBY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 35,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.15.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.35 billion for the quarter.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.
